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About
Filmography
Linda Molin
Linda Molin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Molin
Linda Molin
Linda Molin
Date of Birth
24 July 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
3.8
She Monkeys
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2011
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
3.8
She Monkeys
Apflickorna
Drama
2011, Sweden
Watch trailer
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