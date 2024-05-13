Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion
18+
Synopsis
After a six decade career, Bob Mackie is having a moment yet again. With a Lifetime Achievement award from the CFDA being bestowed in 2019, as well as a Tony nomination for The Cher Show, ...
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
10 January 2025
World premiere
13 May 2024
Production
QE Deux
Also known as
Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, Bob Mackie : Illusion Nue, Bob Mackie: Ilusión Desnuda, Bob Mackie: Ilusão Nua
Director
Matthew Miele
Cast
Cher
Carol Burnett
P!nk
Tom Ford
Miley Cyrus
Film rating
8.8
14
votes
8.1
IMDb
