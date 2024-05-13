Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion

Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion

Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

After a six decade career, Bob Mackie is having a moment yet again. With a Lifetime Achievement award from the CFDA being bestowed in 2019, as well as a Tony nomination for The Cher Show, ...
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 10 January 2025
World premiere 13 May 2024
Production QE Deux
Also known as
Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, Bob Mackie : Illusion Nue, Bob Mackie: Ilusión Desnuda, Bob Mackie: Ilusão Nua
Director
Matthew Miele
Matthew Miele
Cast
Cher
Cher
Carol Burnett
P!nk
Tom Ford
Tom Ford
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.8
Rate 14 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more