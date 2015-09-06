Menu
Martin Milner
Martin Milner
Date of Birth
28 December 1931
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
6 September 2015
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.0
Sweet Smell of Success
(1957)
6.2
Marjorie Morningstar
(1958)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Film-Noir
Romantic
Year
All
1958
1957
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.2
Marjorie Morningstar
Marjorie Morningstar
Romantic, Drama
1958, USA
8
Sweet Smell of Success
Sweet Smell of Success
Drama, Film-Noir
1957, USA
