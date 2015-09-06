Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Martin Milner Martin Milner
Kinoafisha Persons Martin Milner

Martin Milner

Martin Milner

Date of Birth
28 December 1931
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
6 September 2015
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Sweet Smell of Success 8.0
Sweet Smell of Success (1957)
Marjorie Morningstar 6.2
Marjorie Morningstar (1958)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Marjorie Morningstar 6.2
Marjorie Morningstar Marjorie Morningstar
Romantic, Drama 1958, USA
Sweet Smell of Success 8
Sweet Smell of Success Sweet Smell of Success
Drama, Film-Noir 1957, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more