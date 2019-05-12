Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Machiko Kyō
Machiko Kyō
Kinoafisha
Persons
Machiko Kyō
Machiko Kyō
Machiko Kyō
Date of Birth
25 March 1924
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
12 May 2019
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
Ugetsu
(1953)
Tickets
7.9
Floating Weeds
(1959)
7.9
Rashomon
(1950)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Children's
Comedy
Drama
Family
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
1966
1959
1956
1953
1951
1950
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
7.4
The Little Fugitive
Chiisai tôbôsha
Adventure, Family, Children's
1966, USSR / Japan
7.9
Floating Weeds
Ukikusa
Drama
1959, Japan
6.7
The Teahouse of the August Moon
The Teahouse of the August Moon
Comedy
1956, USA
8.2
Ugetsu
Ugetsu monogatari
Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi
1953, Japan
Tickets
7.1
Gate of Hell
Jigokumon
Drama, History, Romantic
1953, Japan
6.2
Genji monogatari
Genji monogatari
Drama, History
1951, Japan
7.9
Rashomon
Rashomon
Drama
1950, Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree