Machiko Kyō

Date of Birth
25 March 1924
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
12 May 2019
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Ugetsu 8.2
Ugetsu (1953)
Floating Weeds 7.9
Floating Weeds (1959)
Rashomon 7.9
Rashomon (1950)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Little Fugitive 7.4
The Little Fugitive Chiisai tôbôsha
Adventure, Family, Children's 1966, USSR / Japan
Floating Weeds 7.9
Floating Weeds Ukikusa
Drama 1959, Japan
The Teahouse of the August Moon 6.7
The Teahouse of the August Moon The Teahouse of the August Moon
Comedy 1956, USA
Ugetsu 8.2
Ugetsu Ugetsu monogatari
Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi 1953, Japan
Tickets
Gate of Hell 7.1
Gate of Hell Jigokumon
Drama, History, Romantic 1953, Japan
6.2
Genji monogatari Genji monogatari
Drama, History 1951, Japan
Rashomon 7.9
Rashomon Rashomon
Drama 1950, Japan
