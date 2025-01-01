Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Dean
James Dean
Academy Awards, USA 1957
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1956
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1957
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1956
Special Achievement Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1957
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1956
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
