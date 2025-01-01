Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons James Dean Awards

Awards and nominations of James Dean

James Dean
Awards and nominations of James Dean
Academy Awards, USA 1957 Academy Awards, USA 1957
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1956 Academy Awards, USA 1956
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1957 Golden Globes, USA 1957
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1956 Golden Globes, USA 1956
Special Achievement Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1957 BAFTA Awards 1957
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1956 BAFTA Awards 1956
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more