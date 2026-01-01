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About
Filmography
Aleksandra Bednarz
Aleksandra Bednarz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandra Bednarz
Aleksandra Bednarz
Aleksandra Bednarz
Date of Birth
17 November 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.0
Little Rose
(2010)
3.9
OUT OF LOVE
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2011
2010
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
3.9
OUT OF LOVE
OUT OF LOVE
Drama
2011, Poland
7
Little Rose
Rózyczka
History, Romantic, Drama
2010, Poland
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