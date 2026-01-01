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Aleksandra Bednarz Aleksandra Bednarz
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandra Bednarz

Aleksandra Bednarz

Aleksandra Bednarz

Date of Birth
17 November 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Little Rose 7.0
Little Rose (2010)
3.9
OUT OF LOVE (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
3.9
OUT OF LOVE OUT OF LOVE
Drama 2011, Poland
Little Rose 7
Little Rose Rózyczka
History, Romantic, Drama 2010, Poland
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