Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maxim Gaudette
Maxim Gaudette
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maxim Gaudette
Maxim Gaudette
Maxim Gaudette
Date of Birth
8 June 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
Incendies
(2010)
7.2
Polytechnique
(2009)
5.7
3 p'tits cochons, Les
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2021
2010
2009
2007
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
5.4
Social Hygiene
Hygiène sociale
Comedy, Drama
2021, Canada
8.2
Incendies
Incendies
Drama
2010, Canada
Watch trailer
7.2
Polytechnique
Polytechnique
Drama, Crime
2009, Canada
5.7
3 p'tits cochons, Les
3 p'tits cochons, Les
Comedy
2007, Canada
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree