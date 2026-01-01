Menu
Maxim Gaudette

Date of Birth
8 June 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Incendies 8.2
Incendies (2010)
Polytechnique 7.2
Polytechnique (2009)
3 p'tits cochons, Les 5.7
3 p'tits cochons, Les (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Social Hygiene 5.4
Social Hygiene Hygiène sociale
Comedy, Drama 2021, Canada
Incendies 8.2
Incendies Incendies
Drama 2010, Canada
Watch trailer
Polytechnique 7.2
Polytechnique Polytechnique
Drama, Crime 2009, Canada
3 p'tits cochons, Les 5.7
3 p'tits cochons, Les 3 p'tits cochons, Les
Comedy 2007, Canada
Watch trailer
