David Blair
Awards
Awards and nominations of David Blair
David Blair
About
Filmography
Awards
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Drama Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Drama Serial
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2019
Single Drama
Nominee
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Single Drama
Nominee
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Drama Series
Nominee
Best Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
