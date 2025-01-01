Menu
Kinoafisha Persons David Blair Awards

David Blair
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Drama Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Drama Serial
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
