Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Larenz Tate
Larenz Tate
Kinoafisha
Persons
Larenz Tate
Larenz Tate
Larenz Tate
Date of Birth
8 September 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.7
Michael
(2026)
Tickets
8.1
Rescue Me
(2004)
8.1
Power
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Music
Musical
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2017
2014
2004
2003
1998
1997
1995
All
10
Films
8
TV Shows
2
Actor
10
8.7
Michael
Michael
Biography, Drama, Music, History
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.2
Girls Trip
Girls Trip
Comedy
2017, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Power
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
8.1
Rescue Me
Drama, Comedy
2004, USA
7.6
Ray
Ray
Drama, Musical
2004, USA
7.2
Crash
Crash
Thriller, Drama, Mystery
2004, USA / Germany
6.5
A Man Apart
A Man Apart
Crime, Action, Drama, Thriller
2003, USA
6.4
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Biography, Musical, Drama
1998, USA
6.1
The Postman
The Postman
Action, Adventure, Drama
1997, USA
6.9
Dead Presidents
Dead Presidents
Action, Crime, Drama
1995, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree