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Larenz Tate
Larenz Tate Larenz Tate
Kinoafisha Persons Larenz Tate

Larenz Tate

Larenz Tate

Date of Birth
8 September 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Michael 8.7
Michael (2026)
Rescue Me 8.1
Rescue Me (2004)
Power 8.1
Power (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Michael 8.7
Michael Michael
Biography, Drama, Music, History 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Girls Trip 6.2
Girls Trip Girls Trip
Comedy 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Power 8.1
Power
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
Rescue Me 8.1
Rescue Me
Drama, Comedy 2004, USA
Ray 7.6
Ray Ray
Drama, Musical 2004, USA
Crash 7.2
Crash Crash
Thriller, Drama, Mystery 2004, USA / Germany
A Man Apart 6.5
A Man Apart A Man Apart
Crime, Action, Drama, Thriller 2003, USA
Why Do Fools Fall in Love 6.4
Why Do Fools Fall in Love Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Biography, Musical, Drama 1998, USA
The Postman 6.1
The Postman The Postman
Action, Adventure, Drama 1997, USA
Dead Presidents 6.9
Dead Presidents Dead Presidents
Action, Crime, Drama 1995, USA
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