Ratings
8.1 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows House of Lies

House of Lies (2012 - 2016)

House of Lies 18+
Production year 2012
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Showtime
Runtime 29 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"House of Lies" is an American comedy-drama TV series that aired on the cable channel Showtime. The story revolves around a management consultant named Marty and his team. The main characters' job is to provide financial advice to executives of various corporations. Four days a week, the consultants travel across the country, meeting with businessmen and politicians. The rest of the time, they indulge in wild parties and anarchy. Nevertheless, their work is their top priority. Closing deals is a matter of honor for them.
Cast
Creator
Matthew Carnahan
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell Jeannie Van Der Hooven
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle Marty Kaan
Ben Schwartz
Ben Schwartz Clyde Oberholt
Dawn Olivieri
Dawn Olivieri Monica Talbot
Josh Lawson
Josh Lawson Doug Guggenheim
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.1
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
House of Lies - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 12 episodes
 
House of Lies - Season 2 Season 2
2013, 12 episodes
 
House of Lies - Season 3 Season 3
2014, 12 episodes
 
House of Lies - Season 4 Season 4
2015, 12 episodes
 
House of Lies - Season 5 Season 5
2016, 10 episodes
 
Stills
