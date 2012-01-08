"House of Lies" is an American comedy-drama TV series that aired on the cable channel Showtime. The story revolves around a management consultant named Marty and his team. The main characters' job is to provide financial advice to executives of various corporations. Four days a week, the consultants travel across the country, meeting with businessmen and politicians. The rest of the time, they indulge in wild parties and anarchy. Nevertheless, their work is their top priority. Closing deals is a matter of honor for them.

