Kinoafisha Persons Adeel Akhtar Awards

Awards and nominations of Adeel Akhtar

Adeel Akhtar
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Leading Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
