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Morgan Wallace Morgan Wallace
Kinoafisha Persons Morgan Wallace

Morgan Wallace

Morgan Wallace

Date of Birth
26 July 1881
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
12 December 1953
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Fury 7.7
Fury (1936)
The Two Orphans 7.3
The Two Orphans (1921)
Blonde Venus 7.1
Blonde Venus (1932)

Filmography

Dick Tracy 5.9
Dick Tracy Dick Tracy
Action, Crime, Mystery 1945, USA
Fury 7.7
Fury Fury
Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama, Crime 1936, USA
Blonde Venus 7.1
Blonde Venus Blonde Venus
Romantic, Drama 1932, USA
The Two Orphans 7.3
The Two Orphans Orphans of the Storm
Drama, History, Romantic 1921, USA
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