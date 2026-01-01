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Filmography
Morgan Wallace
Morgan Wallace
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morgan Wallace
Morgan Wallace
Morgan Wallace
Date of Birth
26 July 1881
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
12 December 1953
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.7
Fury
(1936)
7.3
The Two Orphans
(1921)
7.1
Blonde Venus
(1932)
Filmography
5.9
Dick Tracy
Dick Tracy
Action, Crime, Mystery
1945, USA
7.7
Fury
Fury
Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama, Crime
1936, USA
7.1
Blonde Venus
Blonde Venus
Romantic, Drama
1932, USA
7.3
The Two Orphans
Orphans of the Storm
Drama, History, Romantic
1921, USA
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