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Filmography
Edward Ellis
Edward Ellis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edward Ellis
Edward Ellis
Edward Ellis
Date of Birth
12 November 1870
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
26 July 1952
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
Fury
(1936)
6.6
The Texas Rangers
(1936)
Filmography
6.6
The Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers
Action, Adventure, Western
1936, USA
7.7
Fury
Fury
Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama, Crime
1936, USA
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