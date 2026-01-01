Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Edward Ellis Edward Ellis
Kinoafisha Persons Edward Ellis

Edward Ellis

Edward Ellis

Date of Birth
12 November 1870
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
26 July 1952
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Fury 7.7
Fury (1936)
The Texas Rangers 6.6
The Texas Rangers (1936)

Filmography

The Texas Rangers 6.6
The Texas Rangers The Texas Rangers
Action, Adventure, Western 1936, USA
Fury 7.7
Fury Fury
Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama, Crime 1936, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more