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Erika Eleniak
Erika Eleniak Erika Eleniak
Kinoafisha Persons Erika Eleniak

Erika Eleniak

Erika Eleniak

Date of Birth
29 September 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Desperate Housewives 7.8
Desperate Housewives (2004)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 7.8
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Under Siege 7.1
Under Siege (1992)

Filmography

Boone: The Bounty Hunter 5.2
Boone: The Bounty Hunter Boone: The Bounty Hunter
Action, Drama 2017, USA
Desperate Housewives 7.8
Desperate Housewives
Drama, Comedy, Detective 2004, USA
Second to Die 5.4
Second to Die Second to Die
Thriller 2002, USA
Aftershock: Earthquake in New York 5.2
Aftershock: Earthquake in New York
Drama, Action, Thriller, 1999, USA/Germany
Under Siege 7.1
Under Siege Under Siege
Action, Thriller, Drama 1992, USA / France
Baywatch 5.9
Baywatch
Drama, Action, Adventure 1989, USA
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 7.8
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Adventure, Fantasy, Family, Drama 1982, USA
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