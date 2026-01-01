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Filmography
Erika Eleniak
Erika Eleniak
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erika Eleniak
Erika Eleniak
Erika Eleniak
Date of Birth
29 September 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.8
Desperate Housewives
(2004)
7.8
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
(1982)
7.1
Under Siege
(1992)
Filmography
5.2
Boone: The Bounty Hunter
Boone: The Bounty Hunter
Action, Drama
2017, USA
7.8
Desperate Housewives
Drama, Comedy, Detective
2004, USA
5.4
Second to Die
Second to Die
Thriller
2002, USA
5.2
Aftershock: Earthquake in New York
Drama, Action, Thriller,
1999, USA/Germany
7.1
Under Siege
Under Siege
Action, Thriller, Drama
1992, USA / France
5.9
Baywatch
Drama, Action, Adventure
1989, USA
7.8
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Adventure, Fantasy, Family, Drama
1982, USA
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