Similar films for Second to Die
Game of Death Action, Thriller
1978, Hong Kong / USA
5.0
The House with a Clock in Its Walls Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2018, USA
6.0
Knock Knock Horror, Thriller
2015, Chile / USA
5.0
Psych:9 Horror, Thriller
2010, USA / Great Britain
4.0
Sliver Thriller, Crime
1993, USA
5.0
Presumed Innocent Thriller, Crime, Drama
1990, USA
7.0
Speed 2: Cruise Control Action, Thriller, Romantic
1997, USA
5.0
Die Hard with a Vengeance Thriller, Crime, Action
1995, USA
7.0
Under Siege Action, Thriller, Drama
1992, USA / France
7.0
The Terminator Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action
1984, Great Britain / USA
8.0
Mars Attacks! Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action, Fantasy, Comedy
1996, USA
6.0