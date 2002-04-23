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Poster of Second to Die
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Second to Die
5.4

Second to Die

, 2002
Second to Die
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Second to Die
5.4

Cast

Erika Eleniak
Erika Eleniak
Sara Morgan Bratchett Scucello
Colleen Camp
Colleen Camp
Cynthia
Paul Winfield
Paul Winfield
Detective Grady
John Wesley Shipp
Jim Bratchett
Jerry Kroll
Raymond 'Scooch' Scucello
Kimberly Rowe
Amber
Jf Pryor
Zed
Amy Beth Reece
Det. McCoury
Margaret Avery
Insurance Agent
Jackie O'Brien
Thelma
Director Brad Marlowe
Writer George Morgan, Anita Doohan, Adrienne Armstrong
Composer Andrew Dorfman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 23 April 2002
Release date
23 April 2002 USA
MPAA R
Budget $2,000,000
Production Second to Die, L.P., Whatever Works LLC
Also known as
Second to Die, A halál pillanata, A másik fél halála, Complicité fatale, Consecuencias inesperadas, Plano Falhado, Sekunti kuolemaan, Un secondo alla morte, Un segundo para morir, Секунда до смерти, Секунда до смъртта

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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