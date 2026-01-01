Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Jule Ronstedt
Jule Ronstedt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jule Ronstedt
Jule Ronstedt
Jule Ronstedt
Date of Birth
21 April 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Grave Decisions
(2006)
6.5
Nanga Parbat
(2010)
6.2
Hallo Again
(2020)
Filmography
6.2
Hallo Again
Hallo Again
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Germany
6.5
Nanga Parbat
Nanga Parbat
Drama
2010, Germany
Watch trailer
7.4
Grave Decisions
Wer fruher stirbt, ist langer tot
Comedy
2006, Germany
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree