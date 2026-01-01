Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Steffen Schroeder
Steffen Schroeder
Kinoafisha
Persons
Steffen Schroeder
Steffen Schroeder
Steffen Schroeder
Date of Birth
16 April 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.9
The Red Baron
(2008)
6.5
Nanga Parbat
(2010)
Filmography
6.5
Nanga Parbat
Nanga Parbat
Drama
2010, Germany
Watch trailer
6.9
The Red Baron
Der Rote Baron / The Red Baron
Action, Adventure, War
2008, Germany / Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree