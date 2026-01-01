Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Steffen Schroeder Steffen Schroeder
Kinoafisha Persons Steffen Schroeder

Steffen Schroeder

Steffen Schroeder

Date of Birth
16 April 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Red Baron 6.9
The Red Baron (2008)
Nanga Parbat 6.5
Nanga Parbat (2010)

Filmography

Nanga Parbat 6.5
Nanga Parbat Nanga Parbat
Drama 2010, Germany
Watch trailer
The Red Baron 6.9
The Red Baron Der Rote Baron / The Red Baron
Action, Adventure, War 2008, Germany / Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more