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Lawrence Kasdan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lawrence Kasdan
Lawrence Kasdan
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lawrence Kasdan
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1985
Young Venice Award - Special Mention
Winner
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Winner
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Winner
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1992
Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 1983
People's Choice Award
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1989
Golden St. George
Nominee
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