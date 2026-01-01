Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexandra Root Alexandra Root
Kinoafisha Persons Alexandra Root

Alexandra Root

Alexandra Root

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Sex, Lies, and Videotape 7.0
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sex, Lies, and Videotape 7
Sex, Lies, and Videotape Sex, Lies, and Videotape
Drama 1989, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more