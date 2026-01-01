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Filmography
Alexandra Root
Alexandra Root
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexandra Root
Alexandra Root
Alexandra Root
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.0
Sex, Lies, and Videotape
(1989)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1989
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7
Sex, Lies, and Videotape
Sex, Lies, and Videotape
Drama
1989, USA
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