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Laura San Giacomo
Laura San Giacomo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura San Giacomo
Laura San Giacomo
Laura San Giacomo
Date of Birth
14 November 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.3
Animal Kingdom
(2016)
8.2
Barry
(2018)
8.0
As We See It
(2022)
Filmography
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Drama, Comedy
2026, USA
7.6
Sugar
Drama, Detective, Crime
2024, USA
8
As We See It
Comedy, Drama
2022, USA
6.2
The Santa Clauses
Comedy
2022, USA
8.2
Barry
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2018, USA
7
Honey Boy
Honey Boy
Drama, Biography
2018, USA
8.3
Animal Kingdom
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
7.6
Hot in Cleveland
Comedy
2010, USA
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