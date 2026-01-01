Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Laura San Giacomo
Laura San Giacomo Laura San Giacomo
Kinoafisha Persons Laura San Giacomo

Laura San Giacomo

Laura San Giacomo

Date of Birth
14 November 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Animal Kingdom 8.3
Animal Kingdom (2016)
Barry 8.2
Barry (2018)
As We See It 8.0
As We See It (2022)

Filmography

Margo's Got Money Troubles
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Drama, Comedy 2026, USA
Sugar 7.6
Sugar
Drama, Detective, Crime 2024, USA
As We See It 8
As We See It
Comedy, Drama 2022, USA
The Santa Clauses 6.2
The Santa Clauses
Comedy 2022, USA
Barry 8.2
Barry
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2018, USA
Honey Boy 7
Honey Boy Honey Boy
Drama, Biography 2018, USA
Animal Kingdom 8.3
Animal Kingdom
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
Hot in Cleveland 7.6
Hot in Cleveland
Comedy 2010, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more