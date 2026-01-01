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Ellen Bahl Ellen Bahl
Kinoafisha Persons Ellen Bahl

Ellen Bahl

Ellen Bahl

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 7.7
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie (1972)
The Milky Way 7.4
The Milky Way (1969)
That Obscure Object of Desire 7.3
That Obscure Object of Desire (1977)

Filmography

That Obscure Object of Desire 7.3
That Obscure Object of Desire That Obscure Object of Desire
Drama 1977, France / Spain
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 7.7
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 1972, France / Italy / Spain
Rider on the Rain 6.8
Rider on the Rain Le passager de la pluie
Crime, Thriller 1970, Italy / France
The Milky Way 7.4
The Milky Way La voie lactée
Comedy, Drama 1969, France / Italy / Germany
Adieu l'ami 6.8
Adieu l'ami Honor Among Thieves / Adieu l'ami / Tecnica di una rapina
Crime, Drama 1968, France / Italy
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