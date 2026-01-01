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Filmography
Ellen Bahl
Ellen Bahl
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ellen Bahl
Ellen Bahl
Ellen Bahl
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.7
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
(1972)
7.4
The Milky Way
(1969)
7.3
That Obscure Object of Desire
(1977)
Filmography
7.3
That Obscure Object of Desire
That Obscure Object of Desire
Drama
1977, France / Spain
7.7
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
1972, France / Italy / Spain
6.8
Rider on the Rain
Le passager de la pluie
Crime, Thriller
1970, Italy / France
7.4
The Milky Way
La voie lactée
Comedy, Drama
1969, France / Italy / Germany
6.8
Adieu l'ami
Honor Among Thieves / Adieu l'ami / Tecnica di una rapina
Crime, Drama
1968, France / Italy
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