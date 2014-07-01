Menu
Matei Alexandru
Matei Alexandru

Matei Alexandru

Matei Alexandru

Date of Birth
25 December 1927
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
1 July 2014
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

8.2
Cerul începe la etajul III (1967)
The Oak 7.9
The Oak (1992)
The Enchanted Grove 7.6
The Enchanted Grove (1981)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Oak 7.9
The Oak Balanta
Comedy, Drama 1992, Romania / France
The Enchanted Grove 7.6
The Enchanted Grove Dumbrava minunata
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 1981, Romania
8.2
Cerul începe la etajul III Cerul începe la etajul III
Drama 1967, Romania
The Thistles of the Baragan 7.3
The Thistles of the Baragan Ciulinii Baraganului
Drama 1957, Romania
