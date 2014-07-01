Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Matei Alexandru
Matei Alexandru
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matei Alexandru
Matei Alexandru
Matei Alexandru
Date of Birth
25 December 1927
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
1 July 2014
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.2
Cerul începe la etajul III
(1967)
7.9
The Oak
(1992)
7.6
The Enchanted Grove
(1981)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
1992
1981
1967
1957
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7.9
The Oak
Balanta
Comedy, Drama
1992, Romania / France
7.6
The Enchanted Grove
Dumbrava minunata
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
1981, Romania
8.2
Cerul începe la etajul III
Cerul începe la etajul III
Drama
1967, Romania
7.3
The Thistles of the Baragan
Ciulinii Baraganului
Drama
1957, Romania
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree