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TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Michael Rymer
Michael Rymer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Rymer
Michael Rymer
Michael Rymer
Date of Birth
1 January 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.5
Battlestar Galactica
(2005)
8.3
The Killing
(2011)
8.1
Longmire
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Western
Year
All
2018
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2005
2002
All
13
Films
2
TV Shows
11
Producer
2
Director
12
Writer
1
6
Picnic at Hanging Rock
Drama, Detective, Thriller,
2018, Australia
8
Jessica Jones
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
7.7
The Man in the High Castle
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2015, USA
8.1
Hannibal
Drama, Crime, Horror
2013, USA
8.1
Longmire
Drama, Thriller, Western
2012, USA
7.9
American Horror Story
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2011, USA
8.3
The Killing
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2011, USA
6.9
Persons Unknown
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2010, USA
7.6
Flashforward
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2009, USA
7.6
Battlestar Galactica: Razor
Battlestar Galactica: Razor
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
2007, USA
8.5
Battlestar Galactica
Drama, Sci-Fi, War
2005, USA
7
Haunted
Drama, Crime
2002, USA
6.3
Queen of the Damned
Queen of the Damned
Horror, Fantasy
2002, USA / Australia
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