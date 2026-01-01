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Michael Rymer Michael Rymer
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Rymer

Michael Rymer

Michael Rymer

Date of Birth
1 January 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

Battlestar Galactica 8.5
Battlestar Galactica (2005)
The Killing 8.3
The Killing (2011)
Longmire 8.1
Longmire (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Picnic at Hanging Rock 6
Picnic at Hanging Rock
Drama, Detective, Thriller, 2018, Australia
Jessica Jones 8
Jessica Jones
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
The Man in the High Castle 7.7
The Man in the High Castle
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2015, USA
Hannibal 8.1
Hannibal
Drama, Crime, Horror 2013, USA
Longmire 8.1
Longmire
Drama, Thriller, Western 2012, USA
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
The Killing 8.3
The Killing
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2011, USA
Persons Unknown 6.9
Persons Unknown
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2010, USA
Flashforward 7.6
Flashforward
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Battlestar Galactica: Razor 7.6
Battlestar Galactica: Razor Battlestar Galactica: Razor
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2007, USA
Battlestar Galactica 8.5
Battlestar Galactica
Drama, Sci-Fi, War 2005, USA
Haunted 7
Haunted
Drama, Crime 2002, USA
Queen of the Damned 6.3
Queen of the Damned Queen of the Damned
Horror, Fantasy 2002, USA / Australia
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