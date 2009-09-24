Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Flashforward poster
Flashforward poster
Flashforward poster
Flashforward poster
Ratings
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Flashforward

Flashforward (2009 - 2010)

FlashForward 18+
Production year 2009
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 16 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"FlashForward" is a science fiction series, with the main events taking place on October 6, 2019. The world is divided into "before" and "after" when the entire population of the planet falls into a state of unconsciousness for exactly two minutes and seventeen seconds. This seemingly insignificant period of time leads to a series of technological catastrophes, resulting in the death of 20 million people. FBI agents develop the "Mosaic" project in an attempt to understand what caused the Blackout and determine the likelihood of its recurrence. It is discovered that during the loss of consciousness, people saw their own future, simultaneously finding themselves on April 29, 2010.
Cast Characters
Creator
David S. Goyer
David S. Goyer
Brannon Braga
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
John Cho
John Cho Demetri Noh
Dominic Monaghan
Dominic Monaghan Simon Campos
Joseph Fiennes
Joseph Fiennes Mark Benford
Jack Davenport
Jack Davenport Lloyd Simcoe
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Flashforward - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 22 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more