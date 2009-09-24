"FlashForward" is a science fiction series, with the main events taking place on October 6, 2019. The world is divided into "before" and "after" when the entire population of the planet falls into a state of unconsciousness for exactly two minutes and seventeen seconds. This seemingly insignificant period of time leads to a series of technological catastrophes, resulting in the death of 20 million people. FBI agents develop the "Mosaic" project in an attempt to understand what caused the Blackout and determine the likelihood of its recurrence. It is discovered that during the loss of consciousness, people saw their own future, simultaneously finding themselves on April 29, 2010.

