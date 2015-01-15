The TV series "The Man in the High Castle" is a show for fans of alternative history and dystopia genres. In this universe, World War II ended with the triumph of the Axis powers. Now the world is divided between the Greater German Reich and the Japanese Empire. Relations between them leave much to be desired, and the winners predictably started a cold war. In this hopeless future, only a mysterious film artifact can provide a glimmer of hope that in another reality, things turned out differently.

