Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
The Man in the High Castle poster
Ratings
6.9 IMDb Rating: 7.9
Rate
21 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Man in the High Castle

The Man in the High Castle (2015 - 2019)

The Man in the High Castle 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 33 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "The Man in the High Castle" is a show for fans of alternative history and dystopia genres. In this universe, World War II ended with the triumph of the Axis powers. Now the world is divided between the Greater German Reich and the Japanese Empire. Relations between them leave much to be desired, and the winners predictably started a cold war. In this hopeless future, only a mysterious film artifact can provide a glimmer of hope that in another reality, things turned out differently.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Rupert Evans
Rupert Evans Frank Frink
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa Nobusuke Tagomi
Rufus Sewell
Rufus Sewell John Smith
Jason O'Mara
Jason O'Mara Wyatt Price
Bella Heathcote
Bella Heathcote Nicole Dörmer
DJ Qualls
DJ Qualls Ed McCarthy
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
TV Series Based on Literary Works TV Series Based on Literary Works

Series rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Man in the High Castle - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 10 episodes
 
The Man in the High Castle - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 10 episodes
 
The Man in the High Castle - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 10 episodes
 
The Man in the High Castle - Season 4 Season 4
2019, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack The Man in the High Castle
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more