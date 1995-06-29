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Lana Turner Lana Turner
Kinoafisha Persons Lana Turner

Lana Turner

Lana Turner

Date of Birth
8 February 1921
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
29 June 1995
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Bad and the Beautiful 7.8
The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)
The Postman Always Rings Twice 7.7
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde 6.8
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)

Filmography

By Love Possessed 5.4
By Love Possessed By Love Possessed
Drama 1961, USA
Bachelor in Paradise 6.4
Bachelor in Paradise Bachelor in Paradise
Comedy, Romantic 1961, USA
Another Time, Another Place 5.9
Another Time, Another Place Another Time, Another Place
Drama, War, Romantic 1958, USA / Great Britain
The Rains of Ranchipur 5.9
The Rains of Ranchipur The Rains of Ranchipur
Romantic, Drama, Adventure 1955, USA
The Bad and the Beautiful 7.8
The Bad and the Beautiful The Bad and the Beautiful
Romantic, Documentary 1952, USA
The Postman Always Rings Twice 7.7
The Postman Always Rings Twice The Postman Always Rings Twice
Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama 1946, USA
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde 6.8
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Sci-Fi, Drama, Horror 1941, USA
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