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Lana Turner
Lana Turner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lana Turner
Lana Turner
Lana Turner
Date of Birth
8 February 1921
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
29 June 1995
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
The Bad and the Beautiful
(1952)
7.7
The Postman Always Rings Twice
(1946)
6.8
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
(1941)
Filmography
5.4
By Love Possessed
By Love Possessed
Drama
1961, USA
6.4
Bachelor in Paradise
Bachelor in Paradise
Comedy, Romantic
1961, USA
5.9
Another Time, Another Place
Another Time, Another Place
Drama, War, Romantic
1958, USA / Great Britain
5.9
The Rains of Ranchipur
The Rains of Ranchipur
Romantic, Drama, Adventure
1955, USA
7.8
The Bad and the Beautiful
The Bad and the Beautiful
Romantic, Documentary
1952, USA
7.7
The Postman Always Rings Twice
The Postman Always Rings Twice
Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller, Drama
1946, USA
6.8
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Sci-Fi, Drama, Horror
1941, USA
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