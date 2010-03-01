"Tula Tokarev" is a Russian crime drama based on a novel of the same name. The plot revolves around the confrontation between two individuals from completely different worlds who are forced to join forces to catch a criminal. Vasily Tokarev works in the police force, while Varshava, who has taken Arthur Tokarev under his wing, is a thief. Each of them wants the heir to follow in their footsteps. However, life takes an unexpected turn, forcing the men to deal with the choices made by their protégés.

