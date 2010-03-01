Menu
Russian
TT
IMDb Rating: 7.4
TT (2010 - 2010)

Тульский Токарев 18+
Production year 2010
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Tula Tokarev" is a Russian crime drama based on a novel of the same name. The plot revolves around the confrontation between two individuals from completely different worlds who are forced to join forces to catch a criminal. Vasily Tokarev works in the police force, while Varshava, who has taken Arthur Tokarev under his wing, is a thief. Each of them wants the heir to follow in their footsteps. However, life takes an unexpected turn, forcing the men to deal with the choices made by their protégés.
Cast
Aleksei Guskov
Aleksei Guskov
Maksim Matveev
Maksim Matveev
Andrey Smolyakov
Andrey Smolyakov
Sergey Yushkevich
Sergey Yushkevich
Mariya Zvonareva
Dmitriy Volkostrelov
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2010, 12 episodes
 
