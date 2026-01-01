Menu
Matilde Muñoz Sampedro
Matilde Muñoz Sampedro
Date of Birth
2 March 1900
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
14 April 1969
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress
3
7.7
Calle Mayor
Calle mayor
Drama
1956, Spain / France
7.7
Death of a Cyclist
Muerte de un ciclista
Drama
1955, Spain / Italy
6.7
That Happy Couple
Esa pareja feliz
Comedy
1953, Spain
