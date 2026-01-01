Menu
Matilde Muñoz Sampedro

Date of Birth
2 March 1900
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
14 April 1969
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Calle Mayor 7.7
Calle Mayor Calle mayor
Drama 1956, Spain / France
Death of a Cyclist 7.7
Death of a Cyclist Muerte de un ciclista
Drama 1955, Spain / Italy
That Happy Couple 6.7
That Happy Couple Esa pareja feliz
Comedy 1953, Spain
