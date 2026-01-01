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Filmography
Luis Peña
Luis Peña
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Peña
Luis Peña
Luis Peña
Date of Birth
20 June 1918
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
29 March 1977
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Calle Mayor
(1956)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1956
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.7
Calle Mayor
Calle mayor
Drama
1956, Spain / France
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