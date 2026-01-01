Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Luis Peña Luis Peña
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Peña

Luis Peña

Luis Peña

Date of Birth
20 June 1918
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
29 March 1977
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Calle Mayor 7.7
Calle Mayor (1956)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Calle Mayor 7.7
Calle Mayor Calle mayor
Drama 1956, Spain / France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more