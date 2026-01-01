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Carroll Baker
Carroll Baker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carroll Baker
Carroll Baker
Carroll Baker
Date of Birth
28 May 1931
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
The Game
(1997)
7.9
The Big Country
(1958)
7.8
Tales from the Crypt
(1989)
Filmography
7.3
Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes
Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes
Documentary
2024, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
The Game
The Game
Crime, Adventure, Thriller
1997, USA
7.2
Kindergarten Cop
Kindergarten Cop
Thriller, Action, Crime, Comedy
1990, USA
7.8
Tales from the Crypt
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
1989, USA
6.7
Ironweed
Ironweed
Drama
1987, USA
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
4.8
Captain Apache
Captain Apache
Action, Crime, Mystery
1971, Spain
6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Drama, History, Biography
1965, USA
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