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Carroll Baker Carroll Baker
Kinoafisha Persons Carroll Baker

Carroll Baker

Carroll Baker

Date of Birth
28 May 1931
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Game 8.2
The Game (1997)
The Big Country 7.9
The Big Country (1958)
Tales from the Crypt 7.8
Tales from the Crypt (1989)

Filmography

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes 7.3
Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes
Documentary 2024, USA
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The Game 8.2
The Game The Game
Crime, Adventure, Thriller 1997, USA
Kindergarten Cop 7.2
Kindergarten Cop Kindergarten Cop
Thriller, Action, Crime, Comedy 1990, USA
Tales from the Crypt 7.8
Tales from the Crypt
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 1989, USA
Ironweed 6.7
Ironweed Ironweed
Drama 1987, USA
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
Captain Apache 4.8
Captain Apache Captain Apache
Action, Crime, Mystery 1971, Spain
The Greatest Story Ever Told 6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told The Greatest Story Ever Told
Drama, History, Biography 1965, USA
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