Adrien Michaux

Date of Birth
27 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Toutes les nuits
(2001)
6.5
The Son of Joseph
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2016
2001
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.5
The Son of Joseph
Le fils de Joseph
Drama
2016, France / Belgium
7.2
Toutes les nuits
Toutes les nuits
Drama
2001, France
