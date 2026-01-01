Menu
Adrien Michaux

Date of Birth
27 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Toutes les nuits 7.2
Toutes les nuits (2001)
The Son of Joseph 6.5
The Son of Joseph (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Son of Joseph 6.5
The Son of Joseph Le fils de Joseph
Drama 2016, France / Belgium
Toutes les nuits 7.2
Toutes les nuits Toutes les nuits
Drama 2001, France
