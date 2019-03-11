Menu
Russian
2 Broke Girls poster
IMDb Rating: 4.5
2 Broke Girls

2 Broke Girls (2019 - …)

Две девицы на мели 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Пятница!
Runtime 25 hours 0 minute

TV series description

A comedy series about the lives of two girls who, under normal circumstances, would unlikely become friends. Olga, a strong and independent woman running from creditors, and Margo, the daughter of a wealthy businessman, meet at a café and immediately hit it off. What brings these two girls from different worlds together? A common goal! Olga and Margo decide to start their own business, but they need a lot of money to do so. Will the two waitresses overcome the difficulties that stand in their way to achieve their big dream?
Cast
Olga Kartunkova
Vladimir Sychev
Nikita Dyuvbanov
Viktor Bychkov
Natalya Bochkareva
Gosha Kutsenko
4.5 IMDb
Seasons
2 Broke Girls - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 20 episodes
 
2 Broke Girls - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 20 episodes
 
2 Broke Girls - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 20 episodes
 
