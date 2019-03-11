A comedy series about the lives of two girls who, under normal circumstances, would unlikely become friends. Olga, a strong and independent woman running from creditors, and Margo, the daughter of a wealthy businessman, meet at a café and immediately hit it off. What brings these two girls from different worlds together? A common goal! Olga and Margo decide to start their own business, but they need a lot of money to do so. Will the two waitresses overcome the difficulties that stand in their way to achieve their big dream?

