Awards and nominations of Geraldine James

Geraldine James
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985 BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1978 BAFTA Awards 1978
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1989 Venice Film Festival 1989
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
