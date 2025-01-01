Menu
Geraldine James
Awards
Awards and nominations of Geraldine James
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1978
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1989
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
