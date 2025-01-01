Menu
Awards and nominations of Ashley Jensen

Ashley Jensen
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
