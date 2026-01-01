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Kinoafisha Persons Lillian Gish Awards

Awards and nominations of Lillian Gish

Lillian Gish
Awards and nominations of Lillian Gish
Academy Awards, USA 1971 Academy Awards, USA 1971
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1947 Academy Awards, USA 1947
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968 Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
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