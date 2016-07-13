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Héctor Babenco
Héctor Babenco
Kinoafisha
Persons
Héctor Babenco
Héctor Babenco
Héctor Babenco
Date of Birth
7 February 1946
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
13 July 2016
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.9
Pixote
(1980)
7.4
Kiss of the Spider Woman
(1985)
6.7
Ironweed
(1987)
Filmography
5.8
My Hindu Friend
Meu Amigo Hindu
Drama
2015, Brazil
6.6
The Past
El Pasado / The Past
Drama
2007, Argentina / Brazil
Watch trailer
6.7
Ironweed
Ironweed
Drama
1987, USA
7.4
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Drama
1985, USA / Brazil
7.9
Pixote
Pixote: A Lei do Mais Fraco
Crime, Drama
1980, Brazil
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