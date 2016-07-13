Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Héctor Babenco Héctor Babenco
Kinoafisha Persons Héctor Babenco

Héctor Babenco

Héctor Babenco

Date of Birth
7 February 1946
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
13 July 2016
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Pixote 7.9
Pixote (1980)
Kiss of the Spider Woman 7.4
Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985)
Ironweed 6.7
Ironweed (1987)

Filmography

My Hindu Friend 5.8
My Hindu Friend Meu Amigo Hindu
Drama 2015, Brazil
The Past 6.6
The Past El Pasado / The Past
Drama 2007, Argentina / Brazil
Watch trailer
Ironweed 6.7
Ironweed Ironweed
Drama 1987, USA
Kiss of the Spider Woman 7.4
Kiss of the Spider Woman Kiss of the Spider Woman
Drama 1985, USA / Brazil
Pixote 7.9
Pixote Pixote: A Lei do Mais Fraco
Crime, Drama 1980, Brazil
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more