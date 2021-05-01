Marc Dudicourt

Menu
Date of Birth
6 May 1932
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
1 May 2021
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Filmography

Genre
Year
Jupiter's Thigh 6.5
Jupiter's Thigh On a volé la cuisse de Jupiter
Comedy 1980, France
Swashbuckler 6.5
Swashbuckler Les mariés de l'an deux
Action, Adventure, Comedy 1971, France / Italy / Romania
Oh, Sun 7.4
Oh, Sun Soleil Ô
Drama 1970, France / Mauritania
