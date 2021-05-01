Marc Dudicourt

Menu
Date of Birth
6 May 1932
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
1 May 2021
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.4
Oh, Sun
(1970)
6.5
Jupiter's Thigh
(1980)
6.5
Swashbuckler
(1971)
6.5
Jupiter's Thigh
On a volé la cuisse de Jupiter
Comedy
1980, France
6.5
Swashbuckler
Les mariés de l'an deux
Action, Adventure, Comedy
1971, France / Italy / Romania
7.4
Oh, Sun
Soleil Ô
Drama
1970, France / Mauritania
