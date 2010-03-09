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About
Filmography
Yane Barry
Yane Barry
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yane Barry
Yane Barry
Yane Barry
Date of Birth
31 July 1936
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
9 March 2010
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.6
A Man and a Woman
(1966)
Tickets
7.3
Oh, Sun
(1970)
5.6
A Man and a Woman: 20 Years Later
(1986)
Filmography
5.6
A Man and a Woman: 20 Years Later
Un homme et une femme, 20 ans deja
Romantic, Drama
1986, France
7.3
Oh, Sun
Soleil Ô
Drama
1970, France / Mauritania
7.6
A Man and a Woman
A Man And A Woman
Romantic
1966, France
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