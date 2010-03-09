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Yane Barry
Yane Barry Yane Barry
Kinoafisha Persons Yane Barry

Yane Barry

Yane Barry

Date of Birth
31 July 1936
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
9 March 2010
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

A Man and a Woman 7.6
A Man and a Woman (1966)
Oh, Sun 7.3
Oh, Sun (1970)
A Man and a Woman: 20 Years Later 5.6
A Man and a Woman: 20 Years Later (1986)

Filmography

A Man and a Woman: 20 Years Later 5.6
A Man and a Woman: 20 Years Later Un homme et une femme, 20 ans deja
Romantic, Drama 1986, France
Oh, Sun 7.3
Oh, Sun Soleil Ô
Drama 1970, France / Mauritania
A Man and a Woman 7.6
A Man and a Woman A Man And A Woman
Romantic 1966, France
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