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Kinoafisha Persons Joseph Schildkraut Awards

Awards and nominations of Joseph Schildkraut

Joseph Schildkraut
Awards and nominations of Joseph Schildkraut
Academy Awards, USA 1938 Academy Awards, USA 1938
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1960 Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1963 Primetime Emmy Awards 1963
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
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