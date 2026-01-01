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Louis Hayward Louis Hayward
Kinoafisha Persons Louis Hayward

Louis Hayward

Louis Hayward

Date of Birth
19 March 1909
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
21 February 1985
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Romantic hero

Popular Films

And Then There Were None 7.4
And Then There Were None (1945)
House by the River 7.0
House by the River (1950)
The Man in the Iron Mask 7.0
The Man in the Iron Mask (1939)

Filmography

Genre
Year
House by the River 7
House by the River House by the River
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1950, USA
And Then There Were None 7.4
And Then There Were None And Then There Were None
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective 1945, USA
The Son of Monte Cristo 6.2
The Son of Monte Cristo The Son of Monte Cristo
Adventure, Drama, Romantic 1940, USA
The Man in the Iron Mask 7
The Man in the Iron Mask The Man in the Iron Mask
History, Adventure 1939, USA
Anthony Adverse 6.3
Anthony Adverse Anthony Adverse
Romantic, Adventure, Drama 1936, USA
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