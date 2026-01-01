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About
Filmography
Louis Hayward
Louis Hayward
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louis Hayward
Louis Hayward
Louis Hayward
Date of Birth
19 March 1909
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
21 February 1985
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
And Then There Were None
(1945)
7.0
House by the River
(1950)
7.0
The Man in the Iron Mask
(1939)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Film-Noir
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1950
1945
1940
1939
1936
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
7
House by the River
House by the River
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1950, USA
7.4
And Then There Were None
And Then There Were None
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective
1945, USA
6.2
The Son of Monte Cristo
The Son of Monte Cristo
Adventure, Drama, Romantic
1940, USA
7
The Man in the Iron Mask
The Man in the Iron Mask
History, Adventure
1939, USA
6.3
Anthony Adverse
Anthony Adverse
Romantic, Adventure, Drama
1936, USA
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