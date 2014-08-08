Menu
Trailers
Sharknado 2: The Second One. Trailer
Sharknado 2: The Second One. Trailer
Publication date: 8 August 2014
Sharknado 2: The Second One
– Fin and April are on their way to New York, until a Category 7 Hurricane spawns heavy rain, storm surges and deadly Sharknadoes.
4.0
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi, 2014, USA
01:13
