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Filmography
Matt Bush
Matt Bush
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Bush
Matt Bush
Matt Bush
Date of Birth
22 March 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.9
Tacoma FD
(2019)
7.9
The Goldbergs
(2013)
7.0
Adventureland
(2009)
Filmography
7.9
Tacoma FD
Comedy
2019, USA
7.9
The Goldbergs
Comedy, Family
2013, USA
5
The Kitchen
The Kitchen
Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Piranha 3DD
Piranha 3DD
Horror
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
High School
High School
Comedy
2010, USA
Watch trailer
7
Adventureland
Adventureland
Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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