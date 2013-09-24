"The Goldbergs" is a comedy sitcom about the life of a typical American family in the 80s. Caring mother Beverly, funny father Murray, three teenage children, and eccentric grandfather all live together under one roof in a large family cottage in Jenkintown. The story is told from the perspective of the youngest son, Adam Goldberg, who captures the adventures of his numerous relatives and friends on his video camera. The teenagers grow up, fall in love, listen to disco, watch movies, and enjoy the era.

