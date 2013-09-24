Menu
7.6 IMDb Rating: 8
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Goldbergs

The Goldbergs (2013 - 2023)

The Goldbergs 18+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 10 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 114 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"The Goldbergs" is a comedy sitcom about the life of a typical American family in the 80s. Caring mother Beverly, funny father Murray, three teenage children, and eccentric grandfather all live together under one roof in a large family cottage in Jenkintown. The story is told from the perspective of the youngest son, Adam Goldberg, who captures the adventures of his numerous relatives and friends on his video camera. The teenagers grow up, fall in love, listen to disco, watch movies, and enjoy the era.
Creator
Adam F. Goldberg
George Segal
George Segal Albert "Pops" Solomon
Jeff Garlin
Jeff Garlin Murray Goldberg
Tim Meadows
Tim Meadows John Glascott
Nia Long
Nia Long Lucy Somers
Sam Lerner
Sam Lerner Geoff Schwartz
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.6
8 IMDb
Seasons
The Goldbergs - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 23 episodes
 
The Goldbergs - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 24 episodes
 
The Goldbergs - Season 3 Season 3
2015, 24 episodes
 
The Goldbergs - Season 4 Season 4
2016, 24 episodes
 
The Goldbergs - Season 5 Season 5
2017, 22 episodes
 
The Goldbergs - Season 6 Season 6
2018, 23 episodes
 
The Goldbergs - Season 7 Season 7
2019, 23 episodes
 
The Goldbergs - Season 8 Season 8
2020, 22 episodes
 
The Goldbergs - Season 9 Season 9
2021, 22 episodes
 
The Goldbergs - Season 10 Season 10
2022, 22 episodes
 
