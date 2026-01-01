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Filmography
Letícia Sabatella
Letícia Sabatella
Kinoafisha
Persons
Letícia Sabatella
Letícia Sabatella
Letícia Sabatella
Date of Birth
8 March 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.1
El clon
(2001)
7.0
Romance
(2008)
Filmography
7
Romance
Romance
Romantic
2008, Brazil
8.1
El clon
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2001, Brazil
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