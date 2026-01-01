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Letícia Sabatella
Letícia Sabatella Letícia Sabatella
Kinoafisha Persons Letícia Sabatella

Letícia Sabatella

Letícia Sabatella

Date of Birth
8 March 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

El clon 8.1
El clon (2001)
Romance 7.0
Romance (2008)

Filmography

Romance 7
Romance Romance
Romantic 2008, Brazil
El clon 8.1
El clon
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2001, Brazil
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