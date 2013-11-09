The TV series "Forget-Me-Nots" is a romantic drama about naive Alena, who has recently graduated from school in a provincial town. She dreams of becoming an opera singer and is preparing to apply to the Moscow Conservatory, but she falls in love with a young officer. Artem rejects the feelings of this romantic stranger, as he has his own life as a soldier and a fiancée named Sonya. Due to a false accusation, the captain ends up in prison, and Alena, who has given up everything for her feelings, follows him to the penal colony...

Expand