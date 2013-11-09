Menu
Nezabudki (2013 - 2013)

Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Forget-Me-Nots" is a romantic drama about naive Alena, who has recently graduated from school in a provincial town. She dreams of becoming an opera singer and is preparing to apply to the Moscow Conservatory, but she falls in love with a young officer. Artem rejects the feelings of this romantic stranger, as he has his own life as a soldier and a fiancée named Sonya. Due to a false accusation, the captain ends up in prison, and Alena, who has given up everything for her feelings, follows him to the penal colony...
Cast
Irina Brazgovka
Irina Brazgovka
Anton Pampushnyy
Anton Pampushnyy
Natalia Soldatova
Natalia Soldatova
Sergey Parshin
Sergey Parshin
Aleksandr Arsentev
Aleksandr Arsentev
Natalya Batrak
Natalya Batrak
Seasons
Nezabudki - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 4 episodes
 
Stills
