Mother-in-Law's Diary poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 5.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mother-in-Law's Diary

Mother-in-Law's Diary (2016 - 2016)

Дневник свекрови 18+
Production year 2016
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The melodrama "Mother-in-Law's Diary" tells the story of the challenging lives of three friends. Lena's son brings home a girl named Nyusha and announces his decision to marry her. Sonya endures humiliation from her mother-in-law and is forced to reconcile with her lazy husband. Nata, a strong and independent businesswoman who is convinced she will never marry, meets a man. Each of the friends wants to find happiness, but in order to achieve their desires, they must overcome all the difficulties that fate has in store for them.
Cast
Denis Vasilev
Evgeniya Dmitrieva
Olga Andreevna Pavlovets
Elena Safonova
Aleksandr Arsentev
Petar Zekavica
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.2 IMDb
Seasons
Mother-in-Law's Diary - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 8 episodes
 
