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Kinoafisha Persons Nigel Patrick Awards

Awards and nominations of Nigel Patrick

Nigel Patrick
Awards and nominations of Nigel Patrick
Golden Globes, USA 1958 Golden Globes, USA 1958
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1953 BAFTA Awards 1953
Best British Actor
Nominee
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