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Filmography
Leonid Gubanov
Leonid Gubanov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Gubanov
Leonid Gubanov
Leonid Gubanov
Date of Birth
2 August 1928
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
24 February 2004
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Tri sestry
(1964)
7.0
Murder on Dante Street
(1956)
6.7
Princess Mary
(1955)
Filmography
6.3
Talents and Admirers
Talents and Admirers
Drama
1973, USSR
7.1
Tri sestry
Tri sestry
Drama
1964, USSR
6.4
The Cossacks
Kazaki
Drama, Romantic
1961, USSR
7
Murder on Dante Street
Ubiystvo na ulitse Dante
Drama
1956, USSR
5.6
A Weary Road
Dolgiy put
Drama, History, Romantic
1956, USSR
6.7
Princess Mary
Knyazhna Meri
Romantic, History
1955, USSR
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