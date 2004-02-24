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Leonid Gubanov Leonid Gubanov
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Gubanov

Leonid Gubanov

Leonid Gubanov

Date of Birth
2 August 1928
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
24 February 2004
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Tri sestry 7.1
Tri sestry (1964)
Murder on Dante Street 7.0
Murder on Dante Street (1956)
Princess Mary 6.7
Princess Mary (1955)

Filmography

Talents and Admirers 6.3
Talents and Admirers Talents and Admirers
Drama 1973, USSR
Tri sestry 7.1
Tri sestry Tri sestry
Drama 1964, USSR
The Cossacks 6.4
The Cossacks Kazaki
Drama, Romantic 1961, USSR
Murder on Dante Street 7
Murder on Dante Street Ubiystvo na ulitse Dante
Drama 1956, USSR
A Weary Road 5.6
A Weary Road Dolgiy put
Drama, History, Romantic 1956, USSR
Princess Mary 6.7
Princess Mary Knyazhna Meri
Romantic, History 1955, USSR
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