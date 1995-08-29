Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nanda Primavera
Nanda Primavera
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nanda Primavera
Nanda Primavera
Nanda Primavera
Date of Birth
23 August 1898
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
29 August 1995
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Be Sick... It's Free
(1968)
6.7
The Joy of Living
(1961)
5.9
Beautiful But Dangerous
(1956)
Filmography
7.1
Be Sick... It's Free
Il medico della mutua
Comedy, Drama
1968, Italy
6.7
The Joy of Living
Che gioia vivere
Comedy
1961, Italy / France
5.9
Beautiful But Dangerous
La donna più bella del mondo
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1956, Italy / France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree