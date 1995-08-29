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Nanda Primavera Nanda Primavera
Kinoafisha Persons Nanda Primavera

Nanda Primavera

Nanda Primavera

Date of Birth
23 August 1898
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
29 August 1995
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Be Sick... It's Free 7.1
Be Sick... It's Free (1968)
The Joy of Living 6.7
The Joy of Living (1961)
Beautiful But Dangerous 5.9
Beautiful But Dangerous (1956)

Filmography

Be Sick... It's Free 7.1
Be Sick... It's Free Il medico della mutua
Comedy, Drama 1968, Italy
The Joy of Living 6.7
The Joy of Living Che gioia vivere
Comedy 1961, Italy / France
Beautiful But Dangerous 5.9
Beautiful But Dangerous La donna più bella del mondo
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 1956, Italy / France
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