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Matthew Polenzani Matthew Polenzani
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Polenzani

Matthew Polenzani

Matthew Polenzani

Date of Birth
23 August 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic hero

Popular Films

L'elisir d'amore 8.9
L'elisir d'amore (2012)
The Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème 8.7
The Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème (2025)
Roberto Devereux 8.6
Roberto Devereux (2016)

Filmography

Jules Massenet: Manon
Jules Massenet: Manon Jules Massenet: Manon
Musical 2027,
The Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème 8.7
The Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème The Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème
Music 2025, USA
Ariadne auf Naxos 7.6
Ariadne auf Naxos Ariadne auf Naxos
Opera 2022, USA
Maria Stuarda 7
Maria Stuarda Maria Stuarda
Opera 2020, USA
Adriana Lecouvreur
Adriana Lecouvreur Adriana Lecouvreur
Opera 2019, USA
Metropolitan Opera: L’Elisir d’Amore 7.4
Metropolitan Opera: L’Elisir d’Amore Metropolitan Opera: L’Elisir d’Amore
Opera 2018, USA
Rusalka 8.1
Rusalka Rusalka
Opera 2017, USA
Die Rosenkavalier 8
Die Rosenkavalier Die Rosenkavalier
Opera 2017, USA
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