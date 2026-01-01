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About
Filmography
Matthew Polenzani
Matthew Polenzani
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Polenzani
Matthew Polenzani
Matthew Polenzani
Date of Birth
23 August 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.9
L'elisir d'amore
(2012)
8.7
The Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème
(2025)
8.6
Roberto Devereux
(2016)
Filmography
Jules Massenet: Manon
Jules Massenet: Manon
Musical
2027,
8.7
The Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème
The Metropolitan Opera: La Bohème
Music
2025, USA
7.6
Ariadne auf Naxos
Ariadne auf Naxos
Opera
2022, USA
7
Maria Stuarda
Maria Stuarda
Opera
2020, USA
Adriana Lecouvreur
Adriana Lecouvreur
Opera
2019, USA
7.4
Metropolitan Opera: L’Elisir d’Amore
Metropolitan Opera: L’Elisir d’Amore
Opera
2018, USA
8.1
Rusalka
Rusalka
Opera
2017, USA
8
Die Rosenkavalier
Die Rosenkavalier
Opera
2017, USA
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